OBJAVLJENE NOMINACIJE ZA OSKARA 2022: Ledi Gaga ispala iz trke, a zlatni kip se smeši PENELOPI ILI NIKOL! EVO KO JE SVE U IGRI

Konačna lista svih nominovanih za Oskara je tu, a reklo bi se da je najveće iznenađenje to što je Ledi Gaga ispala sa spiska najboljih glumica. Takođe, rediteljka filma “The Power of the Dog,” Džejn Kempion ušla je u istoriju kao jedina rediteljka koja je dva puta nominovana za Oskara u ovoj kategoriji.

Ovogodišnja, 94. dodela Oskara, biće održana 27. marta u Dolbi teatru u Los Anđelesu. Kao što je poznato, ceremonija će ponovo imati domaćina, što je poslednji put bio slučaj 2017. godine.

Oskara "jure" Havijer Bardem, Penelope Kruz, Nikol Kidman, Kirsten Danst, Stiven Spilberg i druge zvezde.

Ovo je konačna lista nominovanih:

Najbolji film:

"Belfast",

"Coda",

"Don't Look Up",

"Drive My Car",

"Dune",

"King Richard",

"Licorice Pizza",

"Nightmare Alley",

"The Power of The Dog",

"West Side Story"

Najbolja glavna muška uloga:

Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”)

Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick … Boom!”)

Will Smith (“King Richard”)

Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

Najbolja glavna ženska uloga:

Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”)

Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)

Penélope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”)

Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”)

Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”)

Najbolja sporedna muška uloga:

Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”) Troy Kotsur (“CODA”) Jesse Plemons (“The Power of the Dog”) J.K. Simmons (“Being the Ricardos”) Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”)

Najbolja sporedna ženska uloga:

Jessie Buckley (“The Lost Daughter”) Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”) Judy Dench (“Belfast”) Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”) Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)

Najbolji scenario:

“Belfast,” Kenneth Branagh “Don’t Look Up,” Adam McKay, David Sirota “King Richard,” Zach Baylin “Licorice Pizza,” Paul Thomas Anderson “The Worst Person in the World,” Eskil Vogt, Joachim Troer

