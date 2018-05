IZGUBILA JE 8 KILOGRAMA ZA MESEC DANA: A nije držala dijetu! Evo u čemu je njena tajna! (FOTO)

I am always sharing with you all the hard times and the hurdles…. today I am sharing a win. . I’ve been in a bit of a rutt for a few months but I just couldn’t get my way out of it. Many of you have picked up on it and have noticed I have been flat. I have appreciated your messages and support. It all started back in December when I reduced breastfeeding. I had a massive hormonal shift and come January, I ceased feeding all together. I was not prepared for how it would hit me emotionally. On top of this low, I was all of a sudden flat out. Paul was working away and I was managing two kids, a home and a job on my own and I was just treading water. As a result, I stopped looking after me. I started skipping breakfast and then, I was eating indulgent lunches and dinners- often washed down with a wine. I was getting flushed and anxious all the time, sleeping terribly and was doing zero physical exercise. . As the months went on, so did the weight and the bloat and my emotional well-being declined also. Fuck I felt flat. I was waking up feeling low and telling myself I wanted to make a change but as the busy day went on, the motivation disappeared and that cycle just went round and round. If you have felt like I did, you will relate that it is hard to get out of. And you can’t do it for anyone else. You have to do it when you are ready. But I really needed a kick start and in all honesty a kick up the butt. And two weeks ago I found the motivation to make some changes. Not for the blog or for anyone else, but for me. . I started an eating plan but I didn’t share it with you. Why? Because to be honest, I didn’t think I was going to stick it out. So I have plotted along quietly and determined. After 3 days, I would usually fall off the wagon but instead, I was getting more determined. I was already losing weight and not by using shakes, diet pills, skinny teas or weight loss bars- by eating real food. I kinda like my food ;) . I removed the autumn leaves from my old, faded trainers on the porch and went for a few walks when the kids went to bed. I think Paul was in as much shock as my feet were.... continued in comments . @befitfoodaustralia $35 off use code TRM35

