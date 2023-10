POLJSKA STREPI OD ISHODA: Počeli parlamentarni izbori, rezultat će biti tesan i odrediće odnos s EU i UKRAJINOM (FOTO, VIDEO)

🇵🇱🗳️ #FOCUS - #Elections in #Poland are on a knife-edge. Critics of #PiS - the ruling nationalist Law and Justice party, aiming for a historic third term - say party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski is a dictator in the making.@gullivercragg reports from a deeply divided country ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/sFx6uBlwq6