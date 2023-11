UŽIVO! ĐOKOVIĆ - DIMITROV: Novak protiv bratka Griše juri 7. titulu u Parizu i 40. trofej na mastersima

DID YOU KNOW❓ By recording his 50th win of the year over Rublev in Paris today, 🇷🇸 Novak Djokovic has now won 50 or more matches in a year an incredible FOURTEEN TIMES in his career. 💥 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2021 and now 2023: